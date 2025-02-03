PECA 2025: First case registered in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: The first case under the ‘controversial’ Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025 has been registered in Muzaffargarh, leading to the arrest of the accused.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing, in collaboration with Muzaffargarh police, conducted the operation. The suspect was accused of spreading false allegations of blasphemy on social media, aimed at damaging a citizen’s reputation.

The PECA 2025 introduces the establishment of the Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority, headquartered in Islamabad, with additional offices in provincial capitals.

The Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority will consist of nine members, including the Interior Secretary, Chairman PTA, and Chairman PEMRA.

The Chairman and five members will be appointed for a five-year term, with journalists also being given representation in the authority.

Read more: PECA Amendment Act 2025 enforced

Among the five appointed members, there will be a journalist with 10 years of experience, a software engineer, a lawyer, a social media professional, and an IT expert from the private sector.

Under the amended PECA law, the authority will be responsible for ensuring social media users’ protection and rights, as well as overseeing the registration of social media platforms.

According to the PECA legislation, the authority will have the power to revoke registrations, set regulatory standards, and take disciplinary action against social media platforms.