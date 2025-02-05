MPA might face legal action under PECA amendment bill

LAHORE: A case under the PECA amendment bill has been looming on the Pakistan Muslim League’s (PMLN) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sonia Ashir after alleged spread of fake news, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Sonia Ashir parliamentary secretary for Human Rights and Minority Affairs in Punjab, has come under fire after her social media post was flagged as fake news.

The post, shared on February 2, claimed that the accused in a criminal case had already been convicted and sentenced, a claim that turned out to be false. The post also falsely credited Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz with the punishment of the alleged criminals.

The complaint, filed by the mother of a minor girl who was abducted and sexually assaulted, alleges that the fake news has negatively impacted the ongoing legal proceedings of the case, where the accused are currently in custody.

The complaint points out that the post had the potential to influence the judicial process and undermine the credibility of the case.

The complainant, whose daughter was the victim of the crime in October of last year, expressed that the misinformation spread by PMLN’s Sonia Ashir is a clear violation of the PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act) Amendment Bill.

Read More: President enacts PECA Amendment Bill 2025 into law

The PECA amendment bill aims to address the spread of fake news and misinformation online, and Ashir’s post is now being examined under its provisions.

The incident, which is being investigated by the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing, has led to a request for a formal case to be filed against Sonia Ashir under the PECA amendment bill for spreading false information.

The case has also been referred to the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a letter sent by the victim’s mother, urging swift action.

As of now, the Punjab Police and FIA are continuing their investigation into the matter, and the legal process surrounding the case is expected to take its course. Sonia Ashir is yet to comment on the allegations against her.