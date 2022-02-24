PECA law: IHC CJ says will not entertain pleas of political parties

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice (CJ) Islamabad High Court (IHC), Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday said he will not entertain pleas of political parties against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) ordinance, ARY News reported.

Hearing the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists’ (PFUJ), the IHC Chief Justice remarked that how the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) challenged the PECA law?

“I will not entertain pleas of political parties against the PECA law,” Justice Athar Minallah was quoted as saying. He advised political parties to use forum of the Parliament against the law.

The chief justice said the opposition is in majority in the Senate and they can highlight the issue.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) challenged the PECA ordinance in the Islamabad High Court.

The ordinance was challenged in the Islamabad High Court by PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb who also made secretary law, secretary president of Pakistan, secretary IT and Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents in the case.

The plea filed before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) called for declaring the PECA ordinance as unconstitutional as it was against the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan.

