PML-N challenges PECA ordinance before IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has challenged the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) ordinance in the Islamabad High Court, asking the court to declare it unconstitutional, ARY NEWS reported.

The ordinance has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court by PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb who also made secretary law, secretary president of Pakistan, secretary IT and DG FIA as respondents in the case.

The plea filed before the IHC called for declaring the PECA ordinance as unconstitutional as it was against the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan.

It further highlighted that section 37 (1) of the PECA act 2016, which carries the definition of integrity, security and defence, is vague, overboard and unconstitutional, therefore, the court should provide relief that it deemed necessary.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has already suspended implementation of the recent amendments made to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 through a presidential ordinance.

After an initial hearing, an IHC single bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from making arrests under Section 20 of the law till further orders.

President Arif Alvi has ratified Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) and according to the Amended PECA Ordinance, stricter penalties will be imposed for spreading fake news and hate speech content on electronic and social media platforms.

Read More: FEDERAL GOVT BARS FIA FROM ARRESTS UNDER PECA ORDINANCE: SOURCES

The amended act will also pave way for action over hate speech and fake news against the national institutions including the armed forces and national figures.

Under the amended law, the violators will be issued non-bailable arrest warrants and up to Rs1 million fine.

Comments