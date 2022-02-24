PECA ordinance : AGP seeks time to present arguments

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) on Thursday sought time to present his arguments before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in pleas against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 through a presidential ordinance.

While hearing petitions filed against Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for exceeding from its authorities, the CJ IHC Justice Athar Minallah remarked, “You are doing self-censorship through this law.”

The CJ said that whenever an ordinance is prepared, it has to get the green signal from both the Houses over which, Attorney General said that the approval can be taken from even one House.

AGP Khalid Javed pleaded with the court to present his arguments in the pleas against PECA Ordinance and Mohsin Baig’s arrest. “Court should grant a week-time for preparations.”

Later, the IHC extended the stay order on section 20 of the PECA Amendment Bill 2022 and stopped the authorities from carrying out arrests.

The court remarked that the director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will be responsible if detentions will be made under section 20.

The next hearing on the case will be held on March 10.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice (CJ) Islamabad High Court (IHC), Justice Athar Minallah said he will not entertain pleas of political parties against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) ordinance.

“I will not entertain pleas of political parties against the PECA ordinance,” Justice Athar Minallah was quoted as saying. He advised political parties to use the forum of the Parliament against the law.

