PECA ordinance: PPP files petition in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to challenge the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) amendment ordinance, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PECA amendment ordinance has been challenged in the IHC by PPP leader Farhatullah Babar. In his petition, Babar pleaded with the court to declare the PECA ordinance illegal.

The secretaries of law, President of Pakistan House, Information Technology and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director-general have been made parties in the case.

It stated that the PECA amendment ordinance was a violation of the Constitution of Pakistan and the fundamental rights of the citizens.

It added that Section 37(1) of the PECA was vague which defines the sovereignty, security and defence of the country.

It may be noted here that Sindh Information Minister and PPP leader Saeed Ghani had termed the PECA amendment law a move to block freedom of speech in the country.

Earlier in the day, the federal government has barred Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arrests under the newly promulgated Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) ordinance.

According to sources privy to the matter, the directives from the federal government have been issued to the director-general of the FIA a day before.

“Efforts are underway to devise rules regarding the PECA ordinance,” they said and added, “The FIA has been directed to refrain from any arrests under PECA before the rules are devised.”

The new rules, according to sources, will detail how arrests would be made under the newly introduced law.

President Arif Alvi has ratified the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) and according to the Amended PECA Ordinance, stricter penalties will be imposed for spreading fake news and hate speech content on electronic and social media platforms.

