Pedri in line for comeback, Araujo out with stomach virus

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has a chance to play for the first time since last month’s leg-muscle tear when the champions host Alaves in LaLiga on Saturday but centre back Ronald Araujo will miss the game with a stomach virus, coach Hansi Flick said.

The coach said he was happy with the way his players had reacted in training after Tuesday’s 3-0 loss at Chelsea in the Champions League as Barca renew their efforts to catch up with LaLiga leaders Real Madrid who are one point ahead.

“He (Pedri) will play some minutes, but (won’t be in the starting) lineup. If it’s possible, then he will come on in the second half. We’ll see,” Flick told reporters about Pedri.

“(Araujo) has a stomach virus, and he’s out for today and also for tomorrow.”

Flick was excited by the return of winger Raphinha, who has made two appearances as a second-half substitute after missing nearly two months with a hamstring injury, as Barcelona look to leave behind an injury crisis that plagued them till last month.

“I missed him (Raphinha). I see him as one of the most important players in our team … he also has the hunger and the will to show how good he really is,” the German said.

“I really appreciate what I see in training. We’re focused, we have a lot of quality. And of course, players coming back now, Pedri is back … Raphinha, Marcus (Rashford) from the cold he had. We nearly have everyone.”

Flick, a former Bayern Munich midfielder, also brushed aside the on-field reactions of right winger Lamine Yamal during the loss to Chelsea, after the 18-year-old looked visibly frustrated following his substitution at Stamford Bridge.

“I was also a player and maybe sometimes I did not show the right reaction. But at the end … it’s emotion,” Flick said.

“The next step for Lamine must be to show, again, it’s not about this match, forget it. Alaves is now the important thing and he has to show his best level.

“We’re all in a bad mood after the defeat against Chelsea. We were very disappointed about that … but it’s done. Now we’re looking forward, we’re looking positive for the next match to the end of this year.”