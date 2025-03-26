web analytics
Pedro Pascal breaks silence on dating Jennifer Aniston

Web Desk
Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Actor Pedro Pascal broke his silence on his relationship status with Hollywood diva Jennifer Aniston, days after their dinner date sparked dating rumours.

For the unversed, the rumours of romance between Hollywood A-listers, Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal, began to swirl earlier this week, after the two were spotted on a nearly-three-hour dinner date, at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

Their photos took social media by storm and fans were hoping for the two to be dating.

 

Addressing their viral pics, the ‘Gladiator II’ star said, “We’re very good friends and we went to dinner with mutual friends.”

“It was a fun martini dinner,” he told a foreign publication, at the premiere of ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 on Monday.

As a media reporter joked that Pascal ‘can’t even get a martini without everyone talking about it’, the actor replied with a smile, “That’s her [Aniston] starlight. I’m just basking in it.”

Notably, Pascal has never been married in his 49 years of life, whereas, Aniston, 56, had been married twice previously, to Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt and actor-director Justin Theroux.

