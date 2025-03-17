Tom Cruise fuels Ana de Armas dating rumours

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has fuelled the romance rumours with fellow actor Ana De Armas, with their second outing in London.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Following their Valentine’s Day outing in London, Tom Cruise, 62, and Ana De Armas, 36, have been spotted in the city once again.

As reported by a foreign-based celebrity magazine, the ‘Mission Impossible’ star was dressed in black jeans and a brown button-down shirt, whereas, his girlfriend opted for a chic black trench coat, layered over a white tee and jeans, as they arrived at the London airport, via a helicopter, on March 14.

While the couple seems to be head over heels for each other, following Cruise’s split from his Russian girlfriend, Elsina Khayrova, last year, their reps haven’t responded to the request, to comment on this budding romance.

Notably, Cruise and Armas first sparked dating rumours last month, when they were photographed together in London, during Valentine’s weekend. They chatted and took photographs with the fans while walking around Soho with their takeout bags from a restaurant.

Notably, De Armas last dated Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis a couple of years ago. The ‘Ghosted’ actor was previously married to Spanish star Marc Clotet, for nearly two years, and also dated Hollywood A-lister Ben Affleck, before he rekindled his relationship with ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez.

Also Read: Glen Powell to replace Tom Cruise in ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise?