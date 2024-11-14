Glen Powell to replace Tom Cruise in ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise?

American actor Glen Powell breaks his silence on the reports of him replacing Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise in the ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise.

In a new conversation with commentator Pat McAfee, Glen Powell responded to the speculations of him replacing his ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ co-star Tom Cruise as the new Ethan Hunt in the future ‘Mission Impossible’ films.

Talking to McAfee, Powell dismissed the rumours blaming his mom who would never let him step into the shoes of Cruise to play the IMF agent.

As the commentator congratulated him for bagging the role of a lifetime, Powell rubbished the rumours immediately saying, “My mom would never let me do that.”

“It is the worst gig in town, everybody knows that. That’s a death trap,” he explained the reason.

Meanwhile, Cruise is all set to return as the character in the eighth film of the franchise.

After being delayed from the original release slate of 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and SAG-AFTRA strike, the next instalment in the action universe is set to hit theatres in May 2025.

The sequel which was previously supposed to be part two of last year’s ‘Dead Reckoning: Part One’, is now officially called ‘The Final Reckoning’.