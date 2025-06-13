Pascal wants to play one of horror’s most terrifying characters

The Last of Us actor, Pedro Pascal, has revealed his dream role and it’s a chilling one. While chatting with The Materialists co-star Dakota Johnson for Vogue’s YouTube channel, Pedro Pascal quickly responded when asked what role he’d love to play next: “Hannibal Lecter.”

The comment, though made during a light-hearted interview, has sparked serious excitement among fans.

Pascal, known for his intense and emotional performances, said the name without hesitation, leaving many wondering if he might already be in talks to bring the terrifying character back to life.

Hannibal Lecter, the infamous cannibalistic serial killer created by Thomas Harris, was made legendary by Sir Anthony Hopkins in The Silence of the Lambs.

More recently, Mads Mikkelsen portrayed the killer in the NBC series Hannibal. Now, with rumours of a new Hannibal movie in development by Universal, Pedro Pascal’s interest has come at the perfect time.

Pascal, currently one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, is balancing a packed schedule. He’s filming Avengers: Doomsday before making his debut as Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Read More: Could Pedro Pascal still return in The Last of Us season 3?

He also stars in the upcoming romantic comedy The Materialists alongside Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans. On top of that, Pascal is set to return as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian & Grogu next year.

Fresh from his widely praised role as Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal continues to show his incredible range. Although his character met a tragic end in season two, fans still saw him in touching flashbacks a reminder of Pascal’s emotional depth as an actor.

Dakota Johnson, who stars with Pedro Pascal in The Materialists, laughed off many of the interview questions, but fans were quick to take note of Pedro Pascal’s interest in Hannibal Lecter.