Could Pedro Pascal still return in The Last of Us season 3?

Pedro Pascal’s time as Joel in The Last of Us has made a huge impact, but fans are now wondering if his journey has come to an end. With The Last of Us season 3 confirmed, many are asking: Will Pedro Pascal return?

In The Last of Us season 2, Joel was killed by Abby in episode 2, marking a major shift in the story. However, Pedro Pascal appeared again in episode 6 through a flashback.

This episode explored more about Joel and Ellie’s relationship, including why things were tense between them before Joel’s death.

The emotional scenes in episode 6 have led many to believe this could be Pedro Pascal’s final appearance. Reports from Variety and other sources suggest that The Last of Us season 2, episode 6 was the actor’s last episode.

A behind-the-scenes video even shows Pedro Pascal saying goodbye to the cast and crew, giving a heartfelt speech to those he worked with.

This episode also adapted the final major flashback from The Last of Us Part II, the video game. Because of that, there may be no more story moments left for Pascal to return in The Last of Us season 3.

The Last of Us season 3 will take a new direction. The focus will shift to Abby, the character who killed Joel.

Her story will now be front and centre, showing what she’s been doing since Joel’s death. This change makes it harder to find a reason for Pedro Pascal to return in a meaningful way.

Still, the show has made some changes from the games before. There’s always a chance that an original flashback could bring Pedro Pascal back for a short appearance. But for now, it seems likely that The Last of Us season 2, episode 6 was his final goodbye.

While The Last of Us season 3 is expected to continue thrilling fans, it may do so without Pedro Pascal. If this really is the end for Joel, the show has given him a powerful farewell.