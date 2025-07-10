How a lemonade purchase got Pedro Pascal his first Marvel role?

Actor Pedro Pascal, who is set to join the MCU as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, with the upcoming ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’, revealed how stopping by a lemonade stand got him his maiden Marvel role.

At a film’s press conference in Berlin, ahead of the much-anticipated release of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ this month, Pedro Pascal opened up on getting his first Marvel role at the age of 50, and looked back at the lemonade purchase, which eventually led him to say yes.

“It was a big, strange thing that I hadn’t planned on happening. It changed the course of my life in a very sudden way, so I really had to process,” Pascal began to share.

He continued, “I went on a walk with one of my best friends, and while I was talking about it, this charming little six-year-old blonde girl very aggressively started to sell me lemonade from a lemonade stand.”

“I was so charmed when I heard this voice saying, ‘What are you doing here?’ I look up, and it’s Matt Shakman. It’s his daughter! Literally, the Sunday after he and I had met to talk about the project,” revealed ‘The Last of Us’ actor. “And I had literally just been discussing, ‘This is not what I expected to happen, but I think I have to do it.'”

“Then this happened, and as we walked away with our lemonade, my friend said, ‘I guess you’re doing it,'” Pascal concluded.

Besides Pascal, Marvel’s superhero film stars Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn, along with Julia Garner, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and Ralph Ineson.

Directed by Matt Shakman, ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ is scheduled for global cinema rollout on July 25.

