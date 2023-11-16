27.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Pedro Pascal to star in Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’?

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Marvel Studios is reportedly eyeing Hollywood star Pedro Pascal to play the leader of the superhero team ‘Fantastic Four’, Mr. Fantastic, in the new film.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by foreign-based entertainment outlets, American-Chilean actor Pedro Pascal, known for ‘The Last of Us’, ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Narcos’, is in talks with Marvel Studios, to essay Reed Richards, in the next ‘Fantastic Four’ film.

Though there has been no official comment, from Pascal or Marvel Studios, the development was received with great excitement from fans of the three-times Emmy-nominated actor to see him as the leader of the superhero team, Mr. Fantastic.

Reacting to the reports on the micro-blogging site X, a fan wrote, “Bro collecting Disney roles like infinity stones,” while another predicted, “This movie is a hit already.”

A netizen also penned, “Dudes in everything right now, but gotta say, the casting is absolutely perfect. Kudos to the casting directors!”

“Thought I wanted John Krasinski! But this casting is great,” a comment read on the thread.

It is pertinent to note here that there have also been reports of  Javier Bardem starring in the same MCU title as Galactus.

Meanwhile, the Matt Shakman directorial, ‘Fantastic Four’ is scheduled for the 2025 release.

Release dates of four Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 7 announced

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.