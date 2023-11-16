Pedro Pascal to star in Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’?

Marvel Studios is reportedly eyeing Hollywood star Pedro Pascal to play the leader of the superhero team ‘Fantastic Four’, Mr. Fantastic, in the new film.

As reported by foreign-based entertainment outlets, American-Chilean actor Pedro Pascal, known for ‘The Last of Us’, ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Narcos’, is in talks with Marvel Studios, to essay Reed Richards, in the next ‘Fantastic Four’ film.

Though there has been no official comment, from Pascal or Marvel Studios, the development was received with great excitement from fans of the three-times Emmy-nominated actor to see him as the leader of the superhero team, Mr. Fantastic.

Pedro Pascal will officially star as Reed Richards in ‘FANTASTIC FOUR’. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/g36O69EK2V — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 15, 2023

Reacting to the reports on the micro-blogging site X, a fan wrote, “Bro collecting Disney roles like infinity stones,” while another predicted, “This movie is a hit already.”

A netizen also penned, “Dudes in everything right now, but gotta say, the casting is absolutely perfect. Kudos to the casting directors!”

“Thought I wanted John Krasinski! But this casting is great,” a comment read on the thread.

It is pertinent to note here that there have also been reports of Javier Bardem starring in the same MCU title as Galactus.

Meanwhile, the Matt Shakman directorial, ‘Fantastic Four’ is scheduled for the 2025 release.

