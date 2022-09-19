Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Release dates of four Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 7 announced

The release dates of the four untitled movies of Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 7 have been unveiled.

It is pertinent to mention that Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 is set to end this year with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It followed Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.

The title of the fifth and sixth franchise were revealed earlier.

The movies which are lined up in Phase Five are Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, Blade, Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts.

Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are part of Phase Six.

Marvel Studios does not intend to stop there as it announced the released dates of four untitled Phase 7 films.

The first Phase 7 project will release on February 13, 2026. The second, third and fourth film will release on May 1, July 24 and November 26 in the same year.

