‘You’ star Penn Badgley reveals he reads Quran before bed

American actor Penn Badgley, aka Joe Goldberg of Netflix’s ‘You’, recently revealed that he likes reading the Quran before bed to meditate.

Penn Badgley, of ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘You’ fame, won millions of hearts after he revealed in a new interview that the Hollywood actor has a Holy Quran on his bedside table and he would often through a few verses to meditate.

“Honestly, on my nightstand, I have the Quran, which sometimes I meditate on a passage from,” he shared when asked about his current reads.

That’s not about it.

Badgley also shared that he follows a morning routine of the Baha’i Faith, ‘a long obligatory prayer’ of around 15 minutes, to reconnect with ‘life’s meaning and purpose’.

“Even if my mornings are chaotic because of kids and work, this is the one thing I never skip,” he said, adding that although the prayer typically takes 15 minutes, he can recite it in about seven minutes if in a rush, followed by two minutes of meditation. “If I can dedicate 15 to 20 minutes for this, it feels like a luxury. It helps me reconnect with life’s meaning and purpose.”

