Pensions to be distributed through THIS new system in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb has announced that the government has introduced a new digital system featuring facial recognition for pensioners, allowing them to complete their verification process from home and avoid tiring visits to banks, ARY News reported.

Addressing the National Assembly (NA) session today, the Federal Minister shared details about the budget, noting that this revolutionary measure will allow elderly pensioners to verify their identity through facial recognition technology.

Muhammad Aurangzeb stated that, through this system, pensioners can complete their verification from the comfort of their own homes.

Elaborating further on the budget, the Minister said the government has taken composite measures to extend the tax base.

He emphasized that utilizing digitalization and artificial intelligence to abolish discretionary powers remains a core target for the government.

He added that the government has also substantially increased the salaries and pensions of government employees.

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Discussing economic indicators, Aurangzeb stated that all metrics have improved significantly over the past year, noting that the current account is now in surplus.

He further apprised the assembly that overseas Pakistanis have sent a whopping $4.25 billion in remittances, while Pakistani freelancers have contributed a staggering $1.6 billion to the economy.