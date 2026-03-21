Pentagon to adopt Palantir AI as core US military system, memo says

Palantir’s Maven artificial intelligence system will become an official program of record, Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve ​Feinberg said in a letter to Pentagon leaders, a move that locks in long-term use of Palantir’s weapons-targeting technology across ‌the US military.

In the March 9 letter to senior Pentagon leaders and US military commanders, Feinberg said embedding Palantir’s Maven Smart System would provide warfighters “with the latest tools necessary to detect, deter, and dominate our adversaries in all domains”.

The decision is expected to go into effect by the close of the current fiscal year, which ends in September, ​according to the letter, which was reviewed by Reuters and has not been previously reported.

Maven is a command-and-control software platform that analyzes battlefield ​data and identifies targets. It is already the primary AI operating system for the U.S. military, which has carried ⁠out thousands of targeted strikes against Iran over the last three weeks.

Designating Maven as a program of record will streamline its adoption across all arms ​of the military and provide stable, long-term funding, Feinberg said.

The memo ordered oversight of Maven be moved from the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency to the ​Pentagon’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office within 30 days. Future contracting with Palantir will be handled by the Army, the letter said.

“It is imperative that we invest now and with focus to deepen the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across the Joint Force and establish AI-enabled decision-making as the cornerstone of our strategy,” Feinberg wrote.

Palantir and the Pentagon did not ​immediately respond to a request for comment.

PALANTIR RISES FURTHER AT THE PENTAGON

Feinberg’s order is a significant win for Palantir, which has landed a growing ​stream of contracts with the US government, including a deal announced last summer with the US Army worth up to $10 billion. Those awards have helped double the company’s stock ‌price in ⁠the past year, lifting its market value to nearly $360 billion.

Maven can rapidly analyze huge amounts of data from satellites, drones, radars, sensors and intelligence reports, and use AI to automatically identify potential threats or targets, like enemy military vehicles, buildings and weapons stockpiles.

During a presentation at a Palantir event earlier this month, Pentagon official Cameron Stanley, who leads its AI office, demonstrated how the company’s Maven platform could be used for weapons targeting in the Middle East, ​and he showed heat map screenshots ​from the Maven platform.

“When we started ⁠this, it literally took hours to do what you just saw,” he said, according to a YouTube video uploaded, opens new tab by the company last week.

United Nations expert panels have warned AI weapons targeting without human intervention raises ethical, legal and ​security risks since AI picks up inadvertent biases from the data sets used to train it.

Palantir says its ​software does not make ⁠lethal decisions and humans remain responsible for selecting and approving targets.

Palantir developed its AI system to serve the Pentagon’s Project Maven, which began as a drone-imagery labeling program in 2017.

In 2024, the Pentagon awarded Palantir a contract worth up to $480 million. That year, Palantir’s Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar told the House Armed ⁠Services Committee, opens new tab that ​Maven had “tens of thousands” of users and urged Congress to provide more funding. In May ​2025, the Pentagon increased the contract ceiling to $1.3 billion.

One potential complication in deeper Maven adoption is the software’s use of the Anthropic-made Claude AI tool, Reuters previously reported. Anthropic was recently deemed a ​supply chain risk by the Pentagon, amid a months-long spat over safety guardrails surrounding the AI.