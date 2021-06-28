People demanding AstraZeneca jabs storm Islamabad vaccination centre

ISLAMABAD: In a shocking incident, people demanding AstraZeneca jabs on Monday stormed the COVID-19 vaccination centre located in Islamabad’s F-9 sector, reported ARY News.

As per details, the people stormed the mass COVID-19 vaccination centre in Islamabad and vandalized the properties after failing to get AstraZeneca jabs.

The vaccination process remains suspended at the centre, while the administration has sought police and district administration’s help to disperse the protestors.

Following the incident, the administration is trying to ensure the safety of the vaccine jabs.

Last week, a large number of overseas Pakistanis had staged a protest outside the Lahore Expo Centre over a shortage of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Holding their passports, the protesters had said their passports and work permits were expiring and that they risk losing their jobs abroad, and demanded that the government administer them AstraZeneca vaccine shots so they can travel abroad as soon as possible.

On June 20, a special flight of PIA carrying 1.55 million doses of vaccine from China landed at Islamabad airport. The shipment of Sinovac corona vaccine arrived in Islamabad onboard a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, the National Command and Operation Centre NCOC had said.