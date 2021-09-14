People in Quetta, adjoining areas suffer up to 12-hour power outage

QUETTA: Many areas across Balochistan districts experience power outages for up to 10- to 12 hours straight causing masses in want of respite from power distribution and governments, ARY News reported Tuesday.

Moreover, in the adjoing swathes of urban areas, the people have reported more load shedding making it worse for them to go by their daily routines in the summers.

K-ELECTRIC BECOMES COUNTRY’S FIRST POWER UTILITY TO LAUNCH WHATSAPP SERVICE

Separately on the Karachi power scene, the sole power providing company in the metropolis, K-Electric (KE), became the country’s first power utility to use WhatsApp messaging app to facilitate consumers.

The power company introduced a facility to enable consumers easy access to the management for registering complaints any time via using WhatsApp messaging app.

Consumers have been advised to register themselves for the group by sending their 13-digit account number on the given mobile number 0348-0000118, according to the chief marketing officer.