‘People running malicious social media campaign identified’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Monday that those people who had launched a malicious social media campaign were identified, ARY News reported.

While talking to media, Rana Sanaullah paid tribute to the martyrs of a military helicopter crash during a flood relief operation in Balochistan. He said that Pakistan Army played important role in safeguarding the country and coping with natural disasters.

He said that the nation loves the armed forces and pays respect to the families of the martyrs. He added that the federal government also assured the martyrs’ families of maximum assistance.

Regarding the malicious campaign on social media, the interior minister said that some misguided people ran negative propaganda on social media platforms. He alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was misguiding the nation.

He said that Imran Khan should be given a free hand anymore to continue misguiding the nation, otherwise, the country would face severe consequences.

He alleged that they ran a social media trend against the Lasbela incident. “An inquiry is underway by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Cases will be filed and arrests will be made if someone is found guilty in the inquiry.

He clarified that Afghanistan did not blame Pakistan for Ayman al-Zawahiri’s death in a US strike.

“After the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), there is no doubt about PTI that they are foreign agents. Imran Khan’s statements can only be condemned,” alleged Sanaullah.

He criticised, “PTI is talking about a one-month ultimatum after August 13 rally. What is the reason behind giving an ultimatum to the government for elections? They are demanding general elections, on the other hand, they want to get the chief election commissioner (CEC) removed from his office.”

“Peaceful rallies and protests are their constitutional right. However, they will face the worst outcome if they choose to hold a violent protest. PTI’s ultimatum is unacceptable.”

He said that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) also wanted to organise a public gathering at Faizabad. He asked the political parties to organise their power shows at Liaquat Bagh, H-9 or Parade Ground as the court ordered them to not block the roads and public movement.

