PML-N activates ‘strategic media cell’ to malign Imran Khan, PTI

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has reportedly activated its strategic media cell to malign Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its chairman Imran Khan besides building a narrative to prove the rival as an anti-armed forces power, ARY News reported on Monday.

The report aired by ARY News on June 27 regarding the activation of the ruling PML-N’s strategic media cell proved to be true. It emerged that the PML-N activated its strategic media cell to run a malicious campaign against Imran Khan and PTI to prove it was an anti-military or anti-armed forces party.

An organised campaign on social media has been launched against Khan and PTI after the recent martyrdom of Pakistan Army officers in the Lasbela military helicopter crash. Negative propaganda was also launched against the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi.

The PML-N’s media cell has allegedly created social media accounts that appear to belong PTI.

ISPR’s condemnation

The Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) has condemned negative propaganda over social media after the Helicopter crash in Lasbela, killing 5 Army officers.

A statement issued by ISPR said that the propaganda hurt the sentiments of the families of the martyrs. Pakistan Army’s ranks and files have expressed severe displeasure over the negative propaganda, ISPR said.

They added that the nation stands with the Pakistan Army in this difficult time. The negative callous propaganda is unbearable and condemnable, they added.

Prior to the ISPR’s condemnation, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar condemned the negative campaign on social media after the military helicopter crash in Balochistan during the relief operation in the flood-hit areas.

He said that PTI social media team has exposed the Indian network multiple times that is involved in such negative campaigns to create a chaotic situation in Pakistan.

The wreckage of an unfortunate Army helicopter that went missing during a relief and rescue operation in the flood-hit Balochistan area has been found in Musa Goth, Winder.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar had confirmed that all the six officers and soldiers including Corps Commander Southern Command and Lt General Sarfraz Ali embraced martyrdom.

