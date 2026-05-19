KARACHI: Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday announced that a new Peoples Bus Service route will be launched in Hyderabad after Eid al Adha 2026.

Speaking on the Sindh Assembly floor, he said the new Peoples Bus Service route in Hyderabad will run from Latifabad to Hyder Chowk, adding that several additional routes in Karachi cannot currently be started due to a shortage of buses.

Sharjeel Memon stated that new routes will be introduced as soon as additional buses become available. He also instructed that Peoples Buses should only stop at designated bus stops.

The minister said that people often attempt to stop buses at unauthorised points, leading to disputes and even incidents of window-breaking.

He further added that development work is underway across Sindh, including Karachi.

Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Memon announced that the provincial government approved the procurement of 500 new electric vehicles (EV) buses to improve public transport services.

Speaking in Karachi Sharjeel Memon said the buses would be acquired through a public-private partnership model to modernise public transport network.

Earlier in March, Sharjeel Memon announced a new route of the EV buses in Karachi from Gulshan Maymaar to Tower. Sharjeel Memon was speaking inaugural ceremony of the new 33 kilometers route of the electric buses by the transport department of Sindh.