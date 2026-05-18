Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Memon has announced that the provincial government has approved the procurement of 500 new electric vehicles (EV) buses to improve public transport services.

Speaking in Karachi Sharjeel Memon said the buses would be acquired through a public-private partnership model to modernise public transport network.

Earlier in March, Sharjeel Memon announced a new route of the EV buses in Karachi from Gulshan Maymaar to Tower.

Sharjeel Memon was speaking inaugural ceremony of the new 33 kilometers route of the electric buses by the transport department of Sindh.

Read more: Sharjeel Memon inaugurates new EV buses route in Karachi

The ceremony was also attended by Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Murad, MNA Shahida Rehmani and others.

He said the infrastructure, sanitary and water supply projects being completed in the city adding that Mayor Murtaza Wahab working day and night for the development of the city.

Provincial minister vowed to run the People’s Buses in each and every street, road and neighborhood of Karachi. “We are running the first pink buses of the region,” minister said.