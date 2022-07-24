People’s bus service suspended for all routes in Karachi after rain

KARACHI: Amid heavy spell of rainfall and waterlogging in multiple areas of Karachi, the administration of the People’s bus service has announced to suspend the service across the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the areas including Korangi, Saddar, Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and others being covered by the recently launched bus service witnessed heavy intermittent rain, resulting in suspension of the service.

“The People’s Bus Service has been suspended at all routes in Karachi,” a message from the administration of the bus service said.

It is worth mentioning here that Peoples Bus Service is currently operating on three routes in the port city, with the Sindh government aiming to launch bus service on six other routes.

Route No 1 starts from Malir Cantt and ends at Tower, with 37 buses operating on it. Route No. 2 (North Karachi to Korangi Crossing) is 30km long, with 38 buses operating on it. The route starts from North Karachi Powerhouse via Nagan Chowrangi, Rashid Minhas Road, Drigh Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi-5, 12000 Road Korangi Crossing.

Route No 3

Route No. 3 (North Karachi to Nasir Jump) is a 38km route, on which 38 buses will be made operational on July 22.

The route covers Powerhouse, Ajmer Nagri, Nagan Chowrangi, Shahrah-e-Noorjahan, Nazimabad Eidgah, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Civic Centre, Karsaz, Sharea Faisal, FTC, Korangi Road, Qayyumabad, 8000 Road, Shan Chowrangi and Nasir Jump.

Route No 4, 5 and 7

Moreover, the 23km long Route No. 4 (North Karachi to West Wharf), the 28km long Route No. 5 (Surjani to Masroor Base), the 29km long Route No. 7 (Baldia to Mosamiat) and the 29km long Route No. 11 (Mosamiat to Dolmen Mall) require reconstruction of different portions of roads to make the bus service operational on them.

Route No 6

Route-6 (Orangi Town to Singer Chowrangi) would also be operationalised on July 22, said Sharjeel Memon and added that in Orangi, start of the route, a portion of the road has developed crates during the recent heavy rains and was being repaired.

Route No 9

The 30-kilometer route No. 9, which became operational yesterday, starts from Gulshan-e-Hadeed via N-5, Quaidabad, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Malir Halt, Jinnah Avenue, Malir Cantt check post 6 and check post 5.

