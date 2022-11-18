Friday, November 18, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Peoples Bus Service to be launched in Hyderabad tomorrow

test

HYDERABAD: After Karachi and Larkana, citizens of Hyderabad are all set to get modern commuting and affordable facility as Sindh government has announced to launch Peoples Bus Service in Hyderabad tomorrow (Saturday).

“Good News for the Citizens of Hyderabad. Sindh mass transit authority and transport department will be inaugurating People’s Bus Service Hyderabad Route on Saturday,” the transport authority said in a tweet.

The first route of People’s Bus Service will cover 15 kilometres from the main city centre Hyder Chowk to Hatri Police station.

Read more: Karachi: What’s the latest route of Peoples Bus Service?

A total of 13 bus stops have been established on the route. The People’s Bus Service will run from Hyder Chowk to Gul Centre, Thandi Sadak, Agriculture Complex, Wahdat Colony, Sindh Museum, Qasim Chowk, Jail Road, Isra Hospital, and terminate at Hattri Police Station.

Last week, Memon announced that a mobile app for Peoples Bus Service would be launched on November 30 in Karachi.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.