Peoples Bus Service to be launched in Hyderabad tomorrow

HYDERABAD: After Karachi and Larkana, citizens of Hyderabad are all set to get modern commuting and affordable facility as Sindh government has announced to launch Peoples Bus Service in Hyderabad tomorrow (Saturday).

“Good News for the Citizens of Hyderabad. Sindh mass transit authority and transport department will be inaugurating People’s Bus Service Hyderabad Route on Saturday,” the transport authority said in a tweet.

The first route of People’s Bus Service will cover 15 kilometres from the main city centre Hyder Chowk to Hatri Police station.

Good News for the Citizens of Hyderabad. Sindh Mass Transit Authority, Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department Government of Sindh will be inaugurating #PeoplesBusService Hyderabad Route on Saturday. 19th November 2022.#Ab_Safar_Hoga_Aasaan pic.twitter.com/JV7OoKBDTg — SINDH MASS TRANSIT AUTHORITY (@SMTA_GoS) November 17, 2022

Read more: Karachi: What’s the latest route of Peoples Bus Service?

A total of 13 bus stops have been established on the route. The People’s Bus Service will run from Hyder Chowk to Gul Centre, Thandi Sadak, Agriculture Complex, Wahdat Colony, Sindh Museum, Qasim Chowk, Jail Road, Isra Hospital, and terminate at Hattri Police Station.

Last week, Memon announced that a mobile app for Peoples Bus Service would be launched on November 30 in Karachi.

Comments