New routes for People’s Bus Service in Karachi announced

KARACHI: New routes for People’s Bus Service announced in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon to discuss the public transport issues of Karachi.

The meeting attended by elected MPAs from Karachi, deputy mayor and others decided to expand the routes of People’s Bus Service.

The new routes will be launched in Malir, Kemari, Lyari and district West of the port city. Speaking on the occasion, Sharjeel Memon said that the government is trying to facilitate the people of the city by expanding the network of public transport.

In the last meeting of the transport department, the minister was given a detailed briefing on the construction of various BRTs, signals, and reconstruction of bus terminals, as well as the construction of a U-turn for the People’s Bus Service.

Read more: Sindh govt ‘plans’ to expand peoples bus service



Additionally, it was decided to construct a parking plaza to reduce traffic pressure in the central areas of Hyderabad.

The transport minister was also briefed regarding the completion of the construction work of eight bus terminals. He was told that rhe work on the eight bus terminals has been completed and they will be functional by June.