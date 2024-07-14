Peoples Bus Service to remain suspend on THESE routes on 9, 10 Muharram

KARACHI: The Peoples Bus Service has announced the suspension of its operations on specific routes during 9 and 10 Muharram, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the announcement, the operations of Peoples Bus Service will remain suspended across Karachi, while the only route from Malir Halt to Super Highway will continue to operate during these days.

A day earlier, the city’s traffic police issued a traffic management plan for processions on the 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram.

According to the traffic plan issued, on 8th Muharram, a procession will start from Nishtar Park and end at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

Muhammad Ali (MA) Jinnah Road will remain closed from Gurumandir to Tower due to security concerns.

The procession will go through Nishtar Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-i-Shah-i-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road (point a), Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, MA Jinnah Road (point b), Baba-e-Urdu, Bara Imam, Nishtar Road, Altaf Hussain Road, Bolton Market, MA Jinnah Road (point c), Nawaz Mahabat Khanjee Road, Bombay Bazar, Kharadar Police Station to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

On 9th Muharram (Tuesday), a procession will be taken out from Martin Road Imambargah, Liaquatabad at 9am. It will reach Nishtar Park at 12pm, where a Majlis will be held.

Afterwards, the procession will be taken out from Nishtar Park for Hussainian Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar, via Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-i-Shah-i-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road (point a), Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, MA Jinnah Road (point b), Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, Nawaz Mahabat Khanjee Road and then to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.