Karachi: Traffic plan for 8-10th Muharram processions issued

KARACHI: The city’s traffic police on Friday issued a traffic management plan for processions on the 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram.

According to the traffic plan issued, on 8th Muharram, a procession will start from Nishtar Park and end at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

Muhammad Ali (MA) Jinnah Road will remain closed from Gurumandir to Tower due to security concerns.

The procession will go through Nishtar Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-i-Shah-i-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road (point a), Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, MA Jinnah Road (point b), Baba-e-Urdu, Bara Imam, Nishtar Road, Altaf Hussain Road, Bolton Market, MA Jinnah Road (point c), Nawaz Mahabat Khanjee Road, Bombay Bazar, Kharadar Police Station to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

On 9th Muharram (Tuesday), a procession will be taken out from Martin Road Imambargah, Liaquatabad at 9am. It will reach Nishtar Park at 12pm, where a Majlis will be held.

Afterwards, the procession will be taken out from Nishtar Park for Hussainian Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar, via Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-i-Shah-i-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road (point a), Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, MA Jinnah Road (point b), Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, Nawaz Mahabat Khanjee Road and then to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

The procession will follow the same route on 10th Muharram (Saturday) as well.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards the procession route from Gurumandir Chowk. Instead, all traffic will be diverted towards Soldier Bazaar Road (Bahadur Yar Jang Road), Coast Guard, Ankle Seria Chowk to Jubilee or Nishtar Road.

All traffic coming from Nazimabad will be diverted from Lasbela towards Nishtar Road and Zoological Gardens. All traffic coming from the Liaquatabad side will be diverted onto Martin Road towards the Central Jail Karachi.

Commuters from Hassan Square can proceed towards People’s Chowrangi via Kashmir Road and Shahrah-e-Quaideen. Alternatively, they can take the Jail Flyover and proceed towards Nishtar Road.

Those coming from Shahrah-e-Faisal can proceed towards Shahrah-e-Quaideen via Society Light Signal and Kashmir Road. Commuters from Jamshed Road can proceed towards Gurumandir via Bahadu Yar Jung Road.

Additionally, vehicles from Shahrah-e-Quaideen will not be allowed to go towards Numaish — except for those participating in the procession and having stickers showing permission — and will be diverted to Society Signal.