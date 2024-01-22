‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians’ smashes streaming record

The launching season of Rick Riordan’s fantasy series ‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians’ has smashed all the viewership records for Disney+ originals.

The new Disney original fantasy series, based on Riordan’s same-titled fantasy novel series, premiered its first season on the streaming portal last month, witnessing unprecedented success, not only for the OTT platform but across the streaming services.

In the recently-released chart of the streaming hits, season 1 of ‘Percy Jackson’, debuted as the fourth most-watched show in the premiere week, with a staggering 572 million minutes of viewing time. With the numbers, the fantasy show also dominated the Disney+ portal, surpassing all but the ‘Star Wars’ spinoff ‘Ahsoka’, which debuted with an impressive 829 million minutes in its inaugural week.

Additionally, the fact that the series is the only title, not from the blockbuster Marvel or Star Wars franchises, to get this viewership, makes the feat all the more special for the team of ‘Percy Jackson’, comprising of relatively new cast members.

The pilot of the action-adventure fantasy series for Disney+, ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ is co-written by author Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg, while James Bobin helmed the direction.

Meanwhile, the three also serve as executive producers along with Dan Shotz, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg and Riordan’s wife Rebecca Riordan.

In addition to Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri, the cast of the web show also features Jason Mantzoukas, Glynn Turman, Virginia Kull, Megan Mullally and Timm Sharp among others.

The first six episodes of the launching season are currently streaming on Disney+, with the final two scheduled to premiere on the platform, on January 23 and 30 respectively.

