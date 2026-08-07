Perez Hilton sheds light on the moments surrounding his hospitalization this week. The statement also revealed his three children, niece, and sister were all inside his Miami home moments before the disturbing TikTok livestream that led to his hospitalisation.

On Thursday, in a statement posted on Hilton’s website, the family stated, “The events of the past several days have been nearly unbearable for our family. Just minutes before the public livestream incident, Perez’s children, niece, and sister were inside the home. When it became clear that Perez was experiencing a severe mental health crisis and harming himself, they immediately fled to protect the children from witnessing any further trauma”.

The family added that their top priority now is helping the children begin to heal, including working toward safely returning them home to rebuild a sense of security and normalcy. Hilton, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira, is a single parent to three children, Mario, Mia, and Mayte, all born via surrogacy, who had recently relocated to Miami with him to be closer to his mother, Teresita Lavandeira.

During Tuesday night’s livestream, Hilton appeared covered in blood with visible cuts. TikTok removed both the stream and his account, and the company confirmed it alerted law enforcement.

Read more:TikTok faces backlash for taking down Perez Hilton’s video

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a possible suicide attempt, spoke with family members who were outside the home, and confirmed Hilton was alone inside before he was hospitalised under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows authorities to hold someone involuntarily if they’re determined to pose a danger to themselves or others.

On Wednesday, Hilton’s representatives at Golden Artists Entertainment said they had been unable to reach him directly, adding: “Our primary concern is Perez’s health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family. Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further.”

By Thursday, the family shared an update indicating Hilton is now able to communicate, which they said has given them hope.