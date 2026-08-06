TikTok faces backlash for taking down Perez Hilton's video

TikTok faced backlash over a delay in removing Perez Hilton’s self-harm livestream after it was flagged by automated moderation systems.

According to a U.S. spokesperson for TikTok, the livestream, in which Hilton appeared to repeatedly harm himself while covered in blood, was detected within minutes of beginning and referred to the company’s U.S. moderation team for review.

However, the spokesperson said a “moderator error” delayed both the removal of the livestream and the suspension of Hilton’s account. The spokesperson also said TikTok proactively contacted law enforcement after the livestream was flagged.

He further said that the broadcast remained active for at least 30minutes before fore it was removed. The company also claimed that it was still available then for roughly half of that time. TikTok added that any subsequent livestreams from Hilton’s account were ended within 90 seconds.

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The incident prompted a response from local authorities after multiple people alerted officials. Law enforcement later confirmed deputies attended Hilton’s Miami-area home after receiving reports of an individual livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media. Authorities said deputies spoke with family members at the scene and confirmed Hilton was alone inside the residence before continuing to monitor the situation.

Officials later confirmed that he had been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he was receiving medical attention.

TikTok noted that the livestream violated its community guidelines, which state, “We want TikTok to be a place where you can discuss emotionally complex topics in a supportive way without increasing the risk of harm. We don’t allow showing, promoting, or sharing plans for suicide or self-harm.”

Following the incident, Hilton’s family and team released a statement on his gossip website confirming he was receiving medical care. They asked the public to respect his privacy and that of his family during the situation, adding that updates would be shared when appropriate.