Perez Hilton's kids evacuated during shocking livestream

Blogger and reality television personality Perez Hilton is currently in the hospital in Miami following a distressing TikTok broadcast on Tuesday night.

Authorities at the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Perez Hilton, 48, experienced a breakdown and is now receiving medical treatment after friends and police came to his home.

Hilton’s family confirmed that during a recent distressing TikTok livestream from the reality star’s Miami home Tuesday evening, which featured Hilton harming himself before abruptly cutting out, relatives had to remove his three children from the home.

Family removed Hilton’s children from the house as his breakdown escalated and as the situation became evident, and have asked for privacy for the young children so they can attempt to recover following the trauma. According to Hilton’s family, Hilton’s three children,-a son, 13 and two girls, 11 and 8- his sister and his niece, were all inside Hilton’s Miami, FL, home moments before the live broadcast.

As reported by family members “when it became evident to those inside the home that Perez was spiraling into a serious mental health emergency and was engaging in self-harm, they immediately removed his children… In this moment, children’s safety and privacy are the absolute priority. The family and staff intend on helping them heal and begin rebuilding normalcy and safety”.

The sheriff’s office reportedly received several calls from concerned TikTok users who were watching Hilton’s stream. Upon arrival at the house, they were met by family members who confirmed that no one else was inside.

Law enforcement reportedly used crisis intervention procedures to secure the property while Hilton was voluntarily transported to a nearby hospital by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for evaluation.

A spokesperson for TikTok confirmed their moderators saw the video on their own live stream platform moments after it went out and reported Hilton’s live stream of himself harming himself to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. “The disturbing live stream was removed immediately and Perez’s account was suspended permanently as a result,”.

According to representatives for the celebrity website’s founder, Hilton “is receiving medical attention as we speak and is stable and is communicating.” The blog founder’s family asks for privacy for the children. “For the safety, privacy and well-being of children we kindly ask all of media, content creators and the general public refrain from gathering near the family’s home,”.

If you or someone you know need help, please do not hesitate to contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 in the U.S. Or by texting HOME to 741741 in the U.S. In the U.K., please visit suicide and crisis resources online at samaritans.org or call 111.