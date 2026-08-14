Perez Hilton’s sister reveals latest news on his recovery

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton continues to be treated in Florida in stable but serious condition following a mental health emergency at his Miami-area residence that triggered a multi-agency response on Aug. 4, 2026.

His family issued an official statement Wednesday via his website, giving updates on the blogger’s condition, procedures, and the level of privacy his loved ones require.

Substantial Blood Loss And Upcoming Surgery

“Perez’s condition remains serious but stable,” the official statement read. “He experienced significant blood loss and sustained additional injuries that will require surgery in the coming days. His treatment and recovery will be a long process.”

While secondary news sources have speculated on more extensive recovery times and the potential for permanent scarring, family representatives clarified that all authentic details can be found only on PerezHilton.com.

Treatment Under Florida’s Baker Act

“As Perez is currently receiving treatment for his mental health under Florida’s Baker Act, privacy and confidentiality in the treatment process is of utmost importance,” family said in the statement. “Communication continues to be very limited to close family, health and legal professionals managing Perez’s case at this time.”

Under the Baker Act (Florida Statute 394.459 et seq.) – the law for involuntary psychiatric assessment – those being treated are not able to make public statements or communicate with media. He was able to see his mother, who lives outside of the state, and his sister this past week.

Family Background and Child Safety

The health episode occurred during a live TikTok broadcast, sparking viewer concern that prompted calls to emergency officials. Hilton’s mother and sister said three of Hilton’s three children and his niece were with him moments before the live started, but left his house for a relative’s home as events unfolded to ensure the children’s well-being.

On Aug. 7, 2026, his mother, Teresita Lavandeira, filed paperwork inMiami family court seeking to serve as a temporary custodian for her son’s three children. According to his representation, the request for temporary guardianship will allow to the blogger’s children to have stability as he undergoes medical care and rehabilitation treatment. His family requests privacy for their children while they recover emotionally from these recent circumstances.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention lifeline at 988 or reach the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.