WATCH: Hat & scarf clad circus bear attacks trainer during show

A shocking animal acrobatic incident has gone viral on the internet wherein a performing bear going wild and attacking a trainer during the Harlequin Travelling Circus in Russia’s Berezovsky town.

The bear entered the circle dressed in a scarf and hat peace suddenly dissuaded when it made a dash towards the female performer and clawed at her legs.

A terrified audience comprising children and their parents froze as two other trainers tried to pull the grizzly away from the woman desperately, who eventually collapsed.

The wild bear was made to continue performing despite the violent episode. During the second performance, the violent beast attacked the woman once again as she moved around with a hoop.

There was a third attack by the bear but the show went on as planned, according to reports.

Reports also said the particular circus is famous for dressing bears in human clothes.

Following the incident, the Russian Investigative Committee said it is probing the event using the video evidence to check if there were any safety breaches during the performance.

Shamefully, the circus officials denied the bear going berserk and attacking its trainers, despite the video evidence going viral on social media.

“There was no incident whatsoever. Simply speaking, bears are now in mating season,” a circus spokesperson said.