Chinese team has arrived to investigate Dasu blast: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Saturday the perpetrators of the Dasu bus explosion that killed 13 people, including nine Chinese workers, would be brought to book at any cost.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, he said a high-level investigation into the incident was underway, adding a 15-member Chinese team had also arrived in Pakistan to investigate the Dasu tragedy.

The interior minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had instructed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to travel to China tomorrow (Sunday) to ally Beijing’s concerns. In addition, he added his ministry had issued directives for making steps for security of Chinese nationals more effective.

He assured the Chinese government that those responsible would be brought to book.

Earlier today, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed held a telephonic conversation with China’s public security minister and discussed with him progress thus far made in an investigation into the Dasu bus explosion.

During a telephone call lasting more than half an hour, both ministers agreed on completing the investigation at the earliest. They reiterated that no hostile power could damage ties between Pakistan and China that are “time-tested friends and iron brothers”.

He further assured that the government would extend every possible cooperation to a Chinese team visiting Pakistan to investigate the blast. He further assured the minister of provision of foolproof security to Chinese nationals working on projects in Pakistan.