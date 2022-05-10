Pervaiz Elahi refuses to take oath as acting governor Punjab

LAHORE: Following the Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s refusal to take oath as acting governor, a constitutional crisis has erupted in the country’s largest province, ARY News reported.

According to sources, after the removal of Punjab Governor Sarfraz Cheema, the federal government issued a notification to make the Speaker Punjab Assembly acting governor, but Pervez Elahi has refused to accept the post.

Sources within the PML-Q said that Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema was removed in an unconstitutional manner.

Sources said that if Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi takes over as acting governor then legally Dost Mazari will become Punjab Assembly’s acting speaker and the Punjab cabinet will take an oath that is the reason why Pervaiz Elahi is opposing taking the oath.

Read more: Omar Sarfraz Cheema denotified as Punjab governor

On the other hand, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was seen busy performing his official duties in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat and was consulting his colleagues on the current situation.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led federal government has denotified Omar Sarfraz as Punjab governor, in a late-night move.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Omar Sarfraz has been removed from his office and Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would be acting governor.

Comments