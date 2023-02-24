Pervaiz Elahi castigates Maryam Nawaz for ‘maligning judiciary’

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday lambasted Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz for ‘maligning the judiciary’ during her speech in Sargodha, ARY News reported.

The former CM criticised PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz for ‘maligning judges’, stating, “Under the leadership of Imran Khan, we will not let the judiciary be pressurized or blackmailed,”

Pervaiz Elahi termed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership ‘incompetent’ and stated that the PDM’s ‘failed strategies’ steered the country towards the worst economical crisis.

Speaking of the election, the former CM said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Punjab Governor were not fulfilling their responsibilities.

Earlier this week, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz during her speech at the PML-N’s workers’ convention in Sargodha alleged that the ‘group of five’ includes sitting and former Supreme Court judges and the former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed for the country’s current woes.

She, while addressing the convention, asked PM Shehbaz Sharif not to worry about the remnants of Faiz Hameed and held them accountable. She also termed Lahore CCPO Ghulam Muhammad Dogar an associate of Imran Khan.

The PML-N leader further said that the “cabal of five” created political instability, which triggered an economic crisis leading to skyrocketing inflation in the country.

