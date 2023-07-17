Pervaiz Elahi challenges his detention under 3MPO

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has challenged his detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Elahi filed a plea with the Lahore High Court through his lawyer Aamir Syed. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Anti-Corruption, IG Punjab and DC Lahore have been made respondents in the plea.

The PTI president in his plea stated that the high court directed the authorities not to arrest him in any pending inquiry or new case after granting him bail in the terrorism case.

Despite release orders from the LHC, the authorities did not release me and later DC Lahore released notification to ‘legalise’ detention, Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi said.

The former Punjab CM has pleaded with the court to strike down the orders of his detention under 3MPO for a month.

It may be noted that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had been detained for a month under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider has issued the notification stating that the PTI president will remain in custody at Camp Jail Lahore for a period of 30 days in order to prevent public disorder. He will stay in Camp Jail under the Superintendent of Camp Jail for the next month.