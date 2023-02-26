Pervaiz Elahi expresses gratitude to Imran Khan for ‘unwavering support’

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has expressed gratitude to former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for ‘unwavering support’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing a ceremony in Gujrat, the former Punjab CM said that Imran Khan has expressed full confidence in him, noting that the former premier has announced to make him the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Pervaiz Elahi said that he was committed to increase PTI’s strength in Punjab, adding that a strategy, in this regard, has been chalked out in consultation with PTI Chairman.

He also lambasted the incumbent government over ‘rising inflation’, saying that Shehbaz Shairf-led government would not survive ‘as it has no future’. “The nation has decided to make Imran Khan the Prime Minister again,” he added.

He further said that the efforts of the ‘incompetent’ rulers and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to delay elections will not be successful.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and ten other ex-Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) MPAs formally joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The development was announced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president Fawad Chaudhry while addressing a press conference in Lahore along with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

“Former Punjab CM and his associates have joined PTI”, Fawad Chaudhry said, adding that Elahi and his associates made sacrificed to stand with Tehreek-e-Insaf. He announced that Pervaiz Elahi will be the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Taking over the presser, Elahi vowed to stand firmly with Imran Khan, saying that they will continue to work for betterment of the country. The development came after Imran Khan had offered Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) to merge with PTI.

