Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in judicial complex attack case

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted bail to former chief minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a judicial complex attack case, ARY News reported.

Former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi has filed a bail plea in a judicial complex attack case in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

The PTI president was produced before ATC judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain’s court, where the ATC judge granted bail to the former CM Pervaiz Elahi against a surety bond of Rs 20,000.

During the court hearing, ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain stated that nothing substantial had been recovered from Chaudhry Parvez Elahi during his period of remand.

Consequently, Judge Zulqarnain ordered that there would be no further investigation into Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s involvement in the case.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor – Raja Naveed – emphasized that the provisions under which the FIR was registered against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is non-bailable.

However, the court pointed out that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s name is absent from the FIR itself, raising questions about the basis for the former CM Punjab arrest.

Naveed further added that the arrest was based on information provided by the informant not on the basis of FIR.

The court heard the argument from both side and decided to grant bail to Pervaiz Elahi, while write the verdict in the open court, ensuring transparency and allowing for a thorough examination of the case.