Pervaiz Elahi sent to Adiala jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Islamabad, on Friday sent former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to Adiala jail on judicial remand, ARY News reported.

The PTI president was produced before ATC judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain’s court after completion of his two-day physical remand in the judicial complex attack case.

During the hearing, the police sought another 10-day physical remand of former Punjab chief minister which was rejected by the ATC judge.

Read more: IHC suspends Pervaiz Elahi’s detention order under MPO, orders his release

The court rejected the police request and sent PTI President Elahi to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The PTI leader was arrested hours after his release from NAB custody on September 1, after the LHC had restricted the authorities from arresting him earlier that same day.

The case was registered against Pervaiz Elahi at CTD police station on September 3.

According to the FIR, the former CM is accused of sending rioters to Islamabad to vandalise the Judicial Complex besides providing vehicles and batons for the same.

It is pertinent to mention here that Elahi has been arrested and detained repeatedly since the May 9 riots.