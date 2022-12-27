CM Pervaiz Elahi meets Amir Khan, announces to build boxing arena

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has met renowned boxer Amir Khan and announced to build a boxing arena and gyms in Punjab, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the renowned boxer called on Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi in Lahore. The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi.

During the meeting with Amir Khan, the Punjab chief minister announced to build a boxing arena and gyms in Punjab in a bid to promote the sport. He also directed Secretary Sports to take immediate steps in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, he announced to give scholarship worth Rs2 billion to players from the sports endowment fund. “International coaches will be invited to train local players”, he added.

