Wednesday, August 17, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Punjab govt decides to recruit over 16,000 teachers

test

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to hire 16,000 teachers across the province and a summary has been moved to Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for the approval, ARY NEWS reported.  

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said that a summary to hire over 16,000 educators has been initiated, signed and moved forward. “I thank Allah that he has given us the chance to create these opportunities for our youth,” he added.

After approval of the summary from the chief minister, the Punjab government would public advertisement to hire the educators.

Read More: MURAD RAAS ANNOUNCES RECRUITMENT OF 15,000 TEACHERS

The announcement came a day after Murad Raas announced from his Twitter handle that the process to regularize 14,000 teachers has been initiated, signed and moved forward.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.