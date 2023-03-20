Pervaiz Elahi meets Imran Khan, condemns police operation at Zaman Park

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held a meeting with party chairman Imran Khan, condemning the police operation at former prime minister’s residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park, ARY News reported on Monday.

During the meeting, the two political leaders discussed country’s political situation and judicial matters and condemned the ‘brutal police operation’ at PTI Chairman’s residence.

چیئرمین تحریکِ انصاف عمران خان سے چوہدری پرویز الہٰی کی ملاقات عمران خان کے گھر کا گیٹ توڑنا غیر قانونی تھا۔

چودھری پرویز الہٰی حکومت انتقامی کاروائیوں میں اندھی ہوچکی ہے۔

Speaking on the occasion, Pervaiz Elahi castigated police for ‘breaking the gate of Imran Khan’s house’, saying that use of rubber bullets and tear gases were an ‘unfortunate act’.

“The police violated the sanctity of veils and walls by forcibly entering the house,” he said, terming the operation ‘illegal’.

Meanwhile, the PTI chief lambasted the government for ‘illegal actions’, saying that the incumbent rulers were afraid of elections.

Zaman Park Raid

A day earlier, the Punjab police raided Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

As per details, the police have arrested more than 13 PTI workers in the anti-encroachment operation at Zaman Park Lahore and one police constable was also injured in retaliation from the PTI workers. Heavy infantry of anti-encroachment squad and police took part in the operation.

The police closed the road leading to Imran Khan’s residence from Sundar Das Road for traffic and uprooted the tents from the road.

In a statement, the police officials said that PTI chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence was raided after Anti-terrorism Court administrative judge issued a search warrant.

Police claimed they arrived at Zaman Park with a search warrant. Despite the search, warrant police were not allowed to search that’s why the police personnel had to enter Zaman Park.

They further added that a lady officer was leading when the police personnel were entering PTI chief Imran Khan’s residence.

