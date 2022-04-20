Pervaiz Elahi sends reference to ECP for PTI MPAs disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday sent a reference against 26 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), seeking their lifetime disqualification for violating party discipline, ARY News reported.

PTI chief whip, on behalf of former prime minister Imran Khan, handed over the reference to Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. The disqualification reference against the PTI members has been moved under Article-63 of the Constitution.

The deviant members named in the reference include Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Sageer, Ghulam Rasool Saeed, Saeed Akbar, Faisal Hayat, Mehar Aslam, Khalid Mehmood, Nazeer Chohan, Nauman Langrial, Ameen Zulkurnain, Muhammad Salman, Zawar Hussian, Nazeer Ahmed, Fida Hussain, Ayesha Nawaz, Sajida Yusuf, Muhammad Tahir, Uzma Kardar, Sibtain Raza and others.

The reference will however not be applicable on independent candidates Chaudhry Nisar, Ahmed Ali, Jugnu Mohsin, Bilal Asghar Warraich, Raja Sagheer and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hamza Shehbaz was elected Chief Minister Punjab during a Punjab Assembly session that saw unprecedented violence resulting in attacks on Speaker Parvez Elahi and Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari.

Dissident lawmakers of the PTI, who were part of Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan groups, played a key part in the election of the PML-N leader.

