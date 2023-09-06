Pervaiz Elahi re-arrest: Court seeks reply from police

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) sought replies from Punjab police and Superintendent Jail regarding the re-arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, a hearing was held in the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding the re-arrest of the former Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi.

During the hearing, the Chief Police Officer (CPO) of Rawalpindi sought an apology from the court stating that, “We want the apology from the court to be accepted.”

The court, in a response, ordered “to bring response, and then we will decide, if the apology to be accepted.”

The court then issued orders for the District Police Officer (DPO) and the Central Police Officer (CPO) to submit their replies within seven days, implying that a thorough investigation was necessary before any decision could be made.

Superintendent of Attock Jail, who was noticeably absent from the proceedings. In response to the court’s inquiry about his absence, cited security concerns surrounding Pervaiz Elahi in Attock Jail.

“Chairman PTI is in jail, and his security was an issue,” Superintendent of Attock Jail stated before the court. The court question, “whether the security concerns had been resolved?”

The court issued another directive to the jail superintendent to submit a response before the court.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) decided to adjourn the hearing until September 18, providing all parties involved with ample time to present their arguments.

It is worth mentioning here that just one day ago, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a suspension of PTI President Pervaiz Elahi’s detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, mandating his immediate release.

But shortly after his release from the police custody, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi re-arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the judicial complex attack case.

The case was registered against Pervaiz Elahi at CTD police station on September 3 and he will be presented before the ATC today [Wednesday].