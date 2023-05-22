Pervaiz Elahi reiterates his support for Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi reiterated his support for the party chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, former chief minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi said that he firmly stands with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan.

Pervaiz Elahi said that he is not against Chaudhary Wajahat. He and Monis Elahi have no anger towards Chaudhary Wajahat, the PTI president added.

He said that they support the narrative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan as Pakistan army is ours and Pakistan is also ours. He added that PTI should have good relations with the establishment.

Earlier, former minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, younger brother of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, announced that he was withdrawing his support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi over May 9 violence.

Read more: CHAUDHRY WAJAHAT HUSSAIN PARTS WAYS WITH PTI’S PERVAIZ ELAHI

Wajahat Hussain strongly condemned the May 9 events, wherein the military installations including Corps Commander House Lahore attacked, saying that he and his son – Chaudhry Hussain Elahi – have left the PTI.

He pointed out that some people in his family took wrong decisions. “They will soon realise their mistakes,” hoping that the upcoming time would unite the Chaudhry family.

“Chaudhry Shujaat will keep whoever wants to come back to PML-Q,” he said, adding that it is possible that whoever created misunderstandings is the one fixing them.