Pervaiz Elahi responds to question about leaving PTI

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday gave an ‘interesting’ answer to a question about his possible plans to leave the party, ARY News reported.

The former chief minister held an informal conversation with the journalists on the occasion of his appearance at Lahore High Court (LHC).

Responding to a journalist’s question about his possible plans to leave the PTI, Pervaiz Elahi said “I am not being allowed to meet anyone, how could I hold a press conference?”

The PTI president claimed that he was being kept in a small room in the prison for the past 10 days where his health has deteriorated. “The fan in the room malfunctions,” he said, adding: “I am not being permitted to meet my family.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) with the help of Punjab Police had arrested Elahi earlier this month.

Subsequently, the former chief minister was sent to prison on June 4 for a 14-day judicial remand by a judicial magistrate in Lahore.

Days later, he was taken to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) after his health deteriorated in prison.