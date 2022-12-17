Pervaiz Elahi ‘satisfied’ with Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve assemblies

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has asserted that he was satisfied with former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve assemblies, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“I was satisfied with Imran Khan’s decision from the beginning”, the Punjab chief minister said while talking to journalists outside the former premier’s residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Pervaiz Elahi reiterated his support for PTI Chairman, saying that he owed the Punjab government to Imran. Responding to a question, the provincial chief said work on seat adjustment in Punjab has just started.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

The former premier announced the decision while addressing the nation alongside the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers (CM), Pervaiz Elahi and Mahmood Khan, respectively.

Imran Khan thanked the two provincial chiefs for their cooperation with his party, and said he had consulted PTI’s lawyers about the move, adding that the Constitution did not allow elections to be delayed beyond 90 days of an assembly’s dissolution.

Giving details of PTI’s plan of action, the PTI chief said that after dissolving the assemblies, the party would prepare for elections. “We will go to National Assembly and demand with NA speaker to accept our resignations instead of picking a few,” he added.

The former prime minister said that a “lesson should be taught through elections” to the government and deal it “such a defeat that the names of these thieves are wiped out forever”.

